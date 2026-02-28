Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India Squad After Performing Father’s Last Rites Ahead Of Crucial West Indies Clash: Report

Rinku Singh in action during IND vs PAK match in the T20 World Cup 2026 | Image: AP

T20 World Cup 2026: India middle-order batter Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on the morning of Friday, February 27, at a multispecialty hospital in Greater Noida after battling stage-four cancer.

The Indian cricketer’s father was cremated in Aligarh, where a large crowd gathered to pay their last respects. Rinku, who was on national duty participating in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, rushed to Aligarh to be with his family during this period of grief.

The 28-year-old carried his father’s mortal remains on his shoulder as the funeral procession made its way to the crematorium in Aligarh.

Rinku Singh To Rejoin Team India Squad In Kolkata

According to a report from news agency ANI, Rinku Singh will rejoin the Indian squad in Kolkata ahead of the must-win Super Eight clash against the West Indies. A source from the BCCI management confirmed to ANI that Rinku will rejoin the squad on Saturday, February 28.

Later that evening, on February 27, Team India arrived in Kolkata for their upcoming fixture against the West Indies at Eden Gardens.

Rinku is known for his power-hitting abilities, which have previously helped the Men in Blue in crucial moments.

Here's How India Performed In T20 World Cup 2026

India have been seeded in Group 1 of the Super Eight, alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Currently, India hold third place in the Group 1 standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.100.

Suryakumar Yadav and his men had a strong start to their title defence, winning their group-stage matches. However, India suffered their first defeat of the tournament against South Africa in their opening Super Eight fixture on February 22, conceding a 76-run loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue bounced back with a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe on February 26.