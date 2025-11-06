Suryakumar Yadav Hails Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill After Winning 4th T20I; Admits 'Very Excited' For Final Game

Australia vs India: Suryakumar Yadav and Co. continued their winning momentum as they beat Australia in the 4th T20I on Thursday at the Carrara Oval by 48 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. With one game still left, India have ensured they cannot lose the series. Following the win, captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill for playing according to the situation early. Suryakumar also admitted that he is ‘very excited’ for the final game.

‘Abhishek-Gill Batted Smartly’

"Credit to all the batters, right from the top. Abhishek and Shubman realised it wasn't a 200-220 wicket. They batted smartly. The messages were quite clear from outside as well. Gauti bhai was saying the same things which I wanted to as well. There was some dew, but the way they bowled was amazing. Good to have bowlers who can give you 2-3 overs, and if needed four overs too. On another day, Washi might bowl four overs. Very excited for the final game," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

How India Beat Australia at Carrara Oval

Earlier in the day, hosts Australia opted to bowl first. India got off to a steady start before Abhishek Sharma became the first one to perish. Thanks to a decent contribution from Axar Patel and Washington Sundar in the backend, India managed to post an in-between 167 for eight. For Australia, Nathan Ellis with three wickets was the pick of their bowlers.

At that moment, 167 did not seem like a big total, but credit has to be given to the Indian bowlers who pulled things back. For India, Sundar was the best bowler on display as he finished with three for three in the eight balls he bowled. Axar and Shivam Dube also chipped in with two wickets apiece.