Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Flout BCCI's Diktat Ahead of India's T20 WC Semi-Final vs England in Mumbai

T20 World Cup 2026: Ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, the Indian players defied a key Board of Control of Cricket in India diktat. The semi-final against England takes place on March 5. And hence, the Mumbai-based players took the opportunity to visit their private homes in their private vehicles.

While Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube opted to leave the team and visit their homes, Jasprit Bumrah opted to stay at the team hotel itself with the side.

While Dube could be spotted driving his wife and his kid with him, Suryakumar left with his wife, and Hardik Pandya with his girlfriend.

It would now be interesting to see how does the board react to this development. Will stringent action be taken against the players in question?

Meanwhile, the Indian team beat West Indies convincingly by five wickets in a must-win Super 8 clash in Kolkata. Sanju Samson was the star of the show for India as he hit a brilliant 97* off 50 balls to take his side over the line in a tricky chase. While India would be hoping for a repeat of the same from Samson in the semi-final, it would be interesting to see if India make changes to their winning XI or not.

India Favourites vs England