Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Tackling Spinner Usman Tariq During Pakistan Clash: 'We Can't Just Surrender'

T20 World Cup 2026: Ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shared insights into how the Indian team plans to tackle unconventional bowlers like spinner Usman Tariq.

Usman, 28, has scalped 11 wickets in four T20Is at an average of 7.90 with a four-fer to his name. However, he has come under scrutiny for a sidearm action in which he delivers the ball after a brief pause.

The action has sparked a debate about its legality, with many claiming that the Pakistan bowler is chucking or just throwing the ball. In the T20 WC 2026, Usman Tariq featured in the match against the USA, taking 3/27 in 4 overs.

Advertisement

During the pre-match press conference, the Indian captain was asked about the challenge of facing the 28-year-old Pakistan spinner. Suryakumar drew a parallel to an unexpected exam question and also emphasised the importance of adaptability when facing a bowler with a unique style.

Advertisement

"See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of the syllabus. So, we can't leave that question. To tackle that, you have to try something. You have to adopt your own way. And we try the same way."

"Yes, he (Usman Tariq) is a different character when he comes to bowl. But at the same time, we can't just surrender. We practice with similar type of bowlers and with similar actions. And we will try to execute what we are practising in the net sessions during the match," he added.

The Indian captain also reflected on the team's preparation for the T20 World Cup fixtures.