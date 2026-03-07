Suryakumar Yadav Shows Faith In Varun Chakaravarthy Despite No. 1 T20I Bowler's Dip In Form: 'We Are Not Worried About Him'

T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Suryakumar Yadav backed star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy amid his dip in form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

In this tournament, Chakaravarthy has featured in eight matches, claiming 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.85 and a bowling average of 19.07.

During India’s semi-final clash against England, however, the No. 1 T20I spinner endured a tough outing, conceding 64 runs in his four-over spell while managing just one wicket at an economy rate of 16.00.

His inconsistent performances in recent games have led fans to question his place in the squad, with rumors circulating online that Kuldeep Yadav might replace him in the final.

Suryakumar Yadav Backs Varun Chakaravarthy Ahead Of T20 WC 2026 Final

Suryakumar Yadav, however, expressed complete faith in Chakaravarthy, insisting there is no need to worry about the spinner’s form. He emphasized that the team does not dwell on individual performances when assessing wins or losses.

“There is nothing to worry about. We won the match. It’s a team sport, and we focus on collective performances. We don’t think about individual performances when we win or lose. There are 11 players in the team. Everybody can’t have their best days together. One or two of them will have tough days. We look to cover for them on those days,” Suryakumar said at the pre-match press conference.

The skipper further added that the team management is not concerned about Chakaravarthy’s form, as he knows how to adapt to different situations.

“We are not worried about him at all. He is the World No. 1 bowler. He knows what to do when, how to bowl against which opposition. He knows how to step forward and win matches for us. I am sure he will do it,” he added.

When asked about India’s Playing XI for the final, Suryakumar responded with humor, saying the lineup would be revealed only on match day.

“Changes, please, you will know tomorrow. You can’t know everything today, right?” he concluded.

Varun Chakaravarthy's Numbers In T20Is

The 34-year-old has played 44 T20Is and 42 innings, taking 72 wickets at an economy rate of 7.45 and a bowling average of 16.30.