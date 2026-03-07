Suryakumar Yadav Fires Back At Mitchell Santner’s ‘Breaking Hearts’ Remark Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Final: 'They Should Try Something New'

T20 World Cup 2026: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav delivered a firm response to Mitchell Santner’s ‘breaking hearts’ remark in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Mitchell Santner Claims Kiwis 'Won't Mind Breaking A Few Hearts' To Win The Title

Earlier, during the pre-match press conference ahead of the summit clash, the New Zealand skipper gave off a Pat Cummins-like vibe.

Back in the ODI World Cup 2023, the Australian captain had remarked in his pre-match press conference that he wanted to silence the Ahmedabad crowd. Australia later went on to seal a commanding six-wicket win over India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the final, effectively quieting the home fans.

Santner struck a Cummins-like chord while speaking to the media in Ahmedabad, admitting that New Zealand wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts if it meant lifting the title.

“We will look to do our little things well. We have been consistent in the past few tournaments. I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once," Mitchell Santner said at the pre-match press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Mitchell Santner's Remark

Suryakumar Yadav responded with a solid reply laced with humor, remarking that everyone seems to be using the same line. He further added that opponents should come up with something new now.

"Everybody is saying the same line. They should try something new," Suryakumar Yadav told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

He further added that the Indian players are excited to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Suryakumar also clarified that there is a “good environment” in the dressing room.

"It's a special feeling. And everyone is very excited. We have a very good environment in the group. We are looking forward to the big final," he added.