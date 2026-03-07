Updated 7 March 2026 at 18:53 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Fires Back At Mitchell Santner’s ‘Breaking Hearts’ Remark Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Final: 'They Should Try Something New'
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave a strong reply to Mitchell Santner's 'Breaking Hearts' remark ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav delivered a firm response to Mitchell Santner’s ‘breaking hearts’ remark in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2026 final.
ALSO READ: Mitchell Santner’s Echoes Pat Cummins' Steady Confidence Before T20 World Cup Final: ‘Wouldn’t Mind Breaking Few Hearts’
Mitchell Santner Claims Kiwis 'Won't Mind Breaking A Few Hearts' To Win The Title
Earlier, during the pre-match press conference ahead of the summit clash, the New Zealand skipper gave off a Pat Cummins-like vibe.
Back in the ODI World Cup 2023, the Australian captain had remarked in his pre-match press conference that he wanted to silence the Ahmedabad crowd. Australia later went on to seal a commanding six-wicket win over India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the final, effectively quieting the home fans.
Advertisement
Santner struck a Cummins-like chord while speaking to the media in Ahmedabad, admitting that New Zealand wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts if it meant lifting the title.
“We will look to do our little things well. We have been consistent in the past few tournaments. I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once," Mitchell Santner said at the pre-match press conference.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand, Head-To-Head In T20I: Can Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Outclass Kiwis In T20 World Cup 2026 Final?
Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Mitchell Santner's Remark
Suryakumar Yadav responded with a solid reply laced with humor, remarking that everyone seems to be using the same line. He further added that opponents should come up with something new now.
"Everybody is saying the same line. They should try something new," Suryakumar Yadav told reporters at the pre-match press conference.
He further added that the Indian players are excited to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Suryakumar also clarified that there is a “good environment” in the dressing room.
"It's a special feeling. And everyone is very excited. We have a very good environment in the group. We are looking forward to the big final," he added.
India will lock horns against New Zealand in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, March 8.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 7 March 2026 at 18:34 IST