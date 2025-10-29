Sanju Samson Ends Suspense Over Losing T20 Openers Slot to Shubman Gill: 'Played a Lot of Different Roles'

India vs Australia: Even before the Asia Cup got underway, Sanju Samson was looked at as the T20 opener. It was believed that he would be opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma, but that did not happen as Shubman Gill was dramatically drafted into the side as the vice-captain. Back then, everyone felt Samson was unlucky. Weeks later, Samson has finally cleared the air over his new batting spot in the middle-order. Ahead of the opening T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Samson was put in the spot and asked about the change in his batting order and how he was coping with it.

‘Played a lot of different roles’

Being the ultimate team man that he is, Samson said he is happy to play any role his team needs him to. He also highlighted that he has opened and finished games in the past.

"To be honest, I have played a lot of different roles for a lot of different teams," he told broadcasters before the toss at the Manuka Oval.

"I have been part of this team for a long time now and have done different roles. I have opened the batting. I have finished matches. Now, I am batting in the middle order. Only the openers are fixed in this team. The rest of the batters have to be ready to bat at any time and in any situation. We are well prepared for that," he added.

1st T20I Called Off Due to Rain

As unfortunate as it may sound, the much-awaited first T20I at the Manuka Oval between India and Australia has got called off due to persistent rains.