Suryakumar Yadav to be Removed as India's T20 Captain; Shreyas Iyer Set to Take Over: REPORT

India's T20 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, who led the side to the T20 World Cup, is likely to be removed as the captain. As per multiple reports, Shreyas Iyer is set to take over. As per a report in TOI, it is learnt that the selectors would have a meeting soon where they would pick the side that would tour Ireland and England just after the completion of the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

Lean Patch Reason Behind SKYFall

The same report claims that it is Suryakumar's lean patch that has led to things boiling down to this point. Suryakumar has merely scored 932 runs in 45 matches ever since taking over as the leader of the side. This move clearly shows that the BCCI have an eye on the future. It would now be interesting to see if Suryakumar is considered in the scheme of things as a pure batter or not. For the unversed, Suryakumar has in the past expressed his desire to continue on as India's T20 captain, but that unfortunately may not happen.

This move makes sense as BCCI realise that there is going to be a packed schedule going ahead as there is the 2028 World Cup and then the LA Olympics.

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