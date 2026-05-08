Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Play Test Cricket Soon? Icon Cheteshwar Pujara Urges BCCI to Consider Suggestion

Team India: It is still early days for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but Test icon Cheteshwar Pujara reckons there is no harm in slotting the teen sensation into the Test mix as well. Impressing with his explosive batting with every outing, Sooryavanshi growing demand from fans and experts may actually see him get fast-tracked into the national side. In fact, multiple reports claim that the BCCI is considering him in the T20Is in Ireland after the IPL. Pujara felt that if Sooryavanshi has the potential there is no reason why he should not be considered for the longest format as that is where all the respect lies.

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'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Play Test Cricket'

"Vaibhav is such a player who is doing very well in T20 cricket, and he will definitely get a chance in the Indian team. Whether he plays Test cricket or not, only time'll tell. If he has the potential, opportunity, time, and he can play his game, then he should definitely play Test cricket, because your temperament, your ability, and the respect that you talk about come from Test cricket. So definitely, Test cricket should be there in each and every young player's mind," Pujara, an expert on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary,' said during an interaction with the media.

"I do agree that Test cricket is the ultimate format of the game, but that doesn't mean that the white-ball specialist players don't have that ability. If there is a white-ball specialist, like Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) and Shreyas Iyer, then they should be playing that format. There should be different players for different formats," he added.

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