Updated 4 October 2025 at 17:00 IST
Suryakumar Yadav To Lead India In Australia T20Is, Nitish Kumar Reddy Returns To Fold, Yashasvi Jaiswal Misses Out
Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in the five-match T20I series against Australia.
Cricket
- 2 min read
BCCI has announced the T20I squad for the upcoming Australia tour. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team in the five-match series while Nitish Kumar Reddy has returned to the fold.
BCCI Announced T20I Squad For Australia Tour
Shubman Gill has remained the vice captain, while he has also replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the ODI series, has been reinstated in the T20I side. More or less, the squad for the Asia Cup has been kept intact, keeping in mind the preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Both Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been left out of both squads as they are recovering from injuries. Hardik is yet to be fully fit from his quadriceps injury, while Rishabh Pant is still recovering from his fractured foot. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.
On Hardik's injury, Agarkar said, “In a week's time, he is supposed to be there at the COE (Centre of Excellence). Once he starts his rehab, we will probably get better timelines. But for Australia, he is definitely not available.”
T20I Schedule for Australia Tour: Canberra (Oct. 29), Melbourne (Oct. 31), Hobart (Nov. 2), Gold Coast (Nov. 6) and Brisbane (Nov. 8).
Washington Sundar has also been added to the T20I squad. The all-rounder now will have the chance to impress the selectors ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Surya led India to the Asia Cup title and will remain in charge for the T20 World Cup next year, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka jointly.
India’s T20I Squad For Australia Tour
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 14:51 IST