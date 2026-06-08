Suryakumar Yadav To Leave Mumbai Indians After Underwhelming IPL 2026? Ex-T20I Captain's Social Media Stance Fuels Exit Rumours

Suryakumar Yadav's career has reached a peculiar juncture. Shreyas Iyer recently replaced the 35-year-old as India's new T20I captain, and Suryakumar has also not been picked in India's T20I squad for England and Ireland, as well as for the Asian Games.

Suryakumar Yadav To Leave Mumbai Indians?

A disappointing IPL 2026 campaign already added a layer of uncertainty for the 35-year-old, while his future with Mumbai indians remains uncertain. Amid all the chaos, Suryakumar's latest social media stance has kept fans guessing about his next move. The former Indian T20I captain seems to have removed all of his Mumbai Indians related pictures and posts from his Instagram profile. Except for a photo with MS Dhoni and Rohit Shama, fans noticed the absence of any Mumbai Indians related activity.

Suryakumar joined MI in 2018 from KKR and has gone on to establish himself as one of the MI loyalists. After a stunning IPL 2025, he was retained by the five-time IPL champions, and this season didn't pan out the way he had hoped. In 13 matches, he could only muster 270 runs at a strike rate of 148.59.

Mumbai are expected to get a massive squad overhaul and Suryakumar's exit might fuel a new era at Mumbai Indians.

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Ajit Agarkar Opened Up On Suryakumar Yadav

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Agarkar admitted that dropping Suryakumar was a difficult call for the selectors. He highlighted that Suryakumar’s form had dipped over the past two years and explained that the decision was made with the next two-year cycle in mind.

“With regards to SKY, it was a tough one. Partly his own form and also looking at the next two-year cycle, we thought this was the best way forward. Shreyas is well-deserving,” Agarkar said.

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