Suryakumar Yadav Touches Raghu's Feet After India's Seven-Wicket Win; Heartwarming Gesture Goes VIRAL

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav wins hearts with his gesture post-match, as he was seen touching the feet of throwdown specialist Raghu.

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, sealed a dominant finish over New Zealand in the second T20I at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Captain Suryakumar Yadav returned to form as he made significant contributions in the New Zealand T20Is and also handed credit where it was due.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Touching Tribute to Raghu Steals the Show

Following India's seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, players and coaching staff of both sides were seen shaking hands with each other.

When the cameras panned towards the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was seen touching the feet of the team throwdown specialist Raghu. The moment was heartwarming, and Raghu hugged the Indian T20I captain afterwards.

Raghu had a significant impact on Suryakumar Yadav's career, especially during the time when he endured a lean patch and was working profoundly with him to counter the rut.

The throwdown specialist for India has been an integral part of the team across formats and has immense respect among the team's players and coaching staff.

India Secures Clinical Seven-Wicket Win At Raipur; All Eyes Now In Guwahati

Suryakumar Yadav has been in brilliant form in the New Zealand series so far. The Indian T20I captain walked the talk in the second T20I with a stupendous 37-ball 82, scoring nine boundaries and four sixes. SKY overcame the lean patch right before India's title defence at the T20 World Cup, signalling positive signs for the hosts this year.

SKY's 122-run stand alongside Ishan Kishan propelled the Men in Blue towards a dominant seven-wicket victory in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series.