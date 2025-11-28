Sydney Thunder Left Aggrieved After Rain-Interrupted WBBL Match Ends With A Controversial Finish

The Women's Big Bash League was marred by a controversial finish during the Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder clash. In what looked like a dubious call, the on-field umpires had been called off when Thunder was just three runs away from a win because of rain interruption.

It was a questionable move by the on-field umpire as the fans, players and on-field commentators were left stunned by what had transpired. The match being called off at a pivotal moment did not settle well among those involved in the fixture.

WBBL Clash Marred by Weather and Controversy as Sydney Thunder Lose Out on Win

Rainshowers absolutely pelted down at the Adelaide Oval as it curtailed the 20-over action to just five overs. The Adelaide Strikers batted first and posted 45 at the loss of two wickets.

Laura Wolvaardt scored 22 off 13, while Tahlia McGrath picked up 12 off six balls to put up 45 runs. Sydney Thunder had a 46-run target, and they were on a rampage with the bat as they rained down runs with multiple consecutive boundaries.

Sydney Thunder's Phoebe Litchfield was on a rampage as she posted a quickfire 38-ball 15 as the club raced towards the target. Thunder was 43/0 in 2.5 overs as rain started to pour down.

Litchfield and Georgia Voll needed just three runs for the win, but the on-field umpire decided to call off the game and took off the bails in a pivotal moment.

The Sydney Thunder's dugout was in disbelief after seeing what had happened as they were just a hit away from the win. Frustration was imminent as the openers walked back to the dugout.

WBBL Broadcasters Call The Match's Ending As ‘Embarassing’

On-air broadcasters were agitated over the situation and slammed the on-field umpires. Former Aussie cricketer Callum Ferguson was disheartened as he expressed that, "It's actually embarrassing for the game."

Ex-New Zealand White Ferns cricketer Katie Martin Called It "an embarrassment, and they could have done things a lot better than we have (seen) tonight."

Journalist Alister Nicholson also called it "an utter embarrassment that's taken place."