T20 Mumbai League 2025 Pays Tribute To Victims Of Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad, Players Wear Black Armbands In Solidarity

Ahmedabad-London Air India Plane Crash: Following the Air India plane crash that claimed several lives, the T20 Mumbai League 2025 paid condolences to the victims and their families who have been affected by the tragic incident in Ahmedabad. The Air India AI171 crash has shaken the world, with many lives affected by the tragic accident. The aircraft carried 242 people on board, including 230 passengers, two pilots and 12 crew members.

T20 Mumbai League Pays Condolences To Victims Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The Air India Flight AI171, an aircraft bound for London Gatwick Airport, had jetted off from Ahmedabad but crashed at a residential area near the Sardar Vallabhai International Airport. The unfortunate incident happened right after the takeoff, and most of the passengers and crew onboard lost their lives. Moments after the rash happened, emergency responders and rescue teams rushed to the crash site to carry out rescue operations and help the ones injured from the crash.

Following the tragic plane crash which happened in Ahmedabad, the T20 Mumbai League 2025 paid tribute to the victims and also shared their sympathies for the families who have been affected by the unfortunate incident. At the summit clash in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, players from the SoBo Mumbai Falcons, Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and the MCA officials observed a minute of silence for the ones affected. The players also donned black armbands in solidarity.

Image: T20 Mumbai League

An LED display at the stadium flashed a condolence message, which read, "Our prayers are with the victims of today's crash. Remembering them in silence and solidarity."

Black Box Retrieved From Crash Site In Ahmedabad

The Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad has left the world shaken after several lives, including Indian and foreign nationals, lost their lives. Emergency response teams got to work after thick black smoke came out from the crash site. Authorities have launched an investigation into the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight crash to determine the exact cause of the accident.