Bangladesh Cricket Crown New ODI Skipper, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Takes Over Najmul Hossain Shanto At Helm

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has named Mehidy Hasan Miraz as their new skipper for the side of One-Day International Cricket. The 27-year-old all-rounder will take over the reins from Najmul Hossain Shanto. He previously served as the vice-captain in the format and has also led the side during the veteran Bangladesh cricketer's absence in four ODI matches. The BCB rewarded him with the captaincy role to their One-Day side.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz Anointed With ODI Captaincy For Bangladesh Cricket

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be reporting as the new skipper from the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to take place next month. The spin-bowling all-rounder would be appointed as the skipper for the ODI format for the next 12 months. Mehidy Hasan also expressed his delight in leading the Bangla Tigers in the white-ball side and being appointed with the role.

"Captaining the national team is a dream come true. I'm incredibly honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me. This is a proud moment for me and my family.

"I believe in this group — we have the skills and the mindset to play fearless cricket. I want us to express ourselves confidently, stay committed, and keep playing with heart for the country," Mehidy Hasan said, as per ICC.

Mehidy Hasan Has Showcased Promise Across Formats

As the number 4 ranked ODI all-rounder in the ICC rankings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has 1617 runs and 105 scalps in the 105 appearances he has made for Bangladesh in ODI cricket. He is also among the rare Bangladeshi cricketers who have secured the 1000 runs &100 wickers double in the format, joining the likes of Mohammad Rafique, Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan.