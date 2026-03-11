'Not Worth Answering': Gautam Gambhir Takes Ishan Kishan Line While Reacting to Kirti Azad's Controversial Remark

T20 World Cup: Coach Gautam Gambhir finally broke silence on former India cricketer Kirti Azad's remark on trophy celebrations. Gambhir took the Ishan Kishan line and said that it is ‘not worth answering’. Reporters asked Gambhir to react to Azad's comments and that is when the India coach said such comments dilute the achievements.

"It is not even worth answering this question. Answering that question, it is a big moment for the entire country. If you ask me, then it's a huge moment for our whole country. I think it's important that we celebrate the World Cup winner. That's why I said certain statements; there is no point picking up certain statements, because these statements will only dilute your achievement. If you want to dilute the achievements of those 15 players and their efforts, then tomorrow anyone can give any statement, and we start taking it seriously, which isn't fair to the boys," Gambhir while talking to ANI.

"Imagine that the boys have gone through so much -- the amount of pressure they've been under after losing one match in South Africa, the kind of pressures the boys were under. Today, if you are giving such a statement, you're literally degrading your own players and degrading your own team, which should not be done," he added.

Gambhir said such statements are degrading the Indian team.

What Exactly Transpired?

For the unversed, following India's T20 World Cup win, captain Suryakumar Yadav, alongside head coach and ICC chief Jay Shah, visited a nearby Hanuman Mandir to offer their prayers. The visit did not go down well with the 1983 World Cup-winner. Azad raised concerns over the trophy being taken only to a temple, asking why it wasn’t brought to other places of worship as well, and termed the move discriminatory.