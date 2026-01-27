Black Armbands For India Game? PCB Boss Mohsin Naqvi Gets Bizarre Protest Idea

ICC T20 WC 2026: Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi claimed that the final call over the national team's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup would be taken on Friday. It is clear that Naqvi is delaying things tactically in a bid to rub the International Cricket Council on the wrong side.

While this could be dangerous for the future of Pakistan cricket, an ex-cricketer has come up with a radical idea. Former Pakistan captain Basit Ali has asked Naqvi against boycotting the big-ticket game against India.

Wear Black Armbands

Instead, he urged the players to wear a black armband during the game as a mark of protest. He also asked Naqvi to boycott the game against Pakistan in the ongoing U19 World Cup. In the Super Sixes stage of the ongoing U19 World Cup, the two countries are scheduled to meet on February 1 at the Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo. Ali wants Naqvi to ‘strike first at the U-19 World Cup’.

Advertisement

“Pakistan should not boycott, but wear black armbands and play the India game," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

“… Why wait for the Feb 15 India vs Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup? If you have to boycott, do it on Feb 1st, Pakistan vs India U-19 World Cup game. Do it in the U-19 World Cup, you will get to know the effect," he added.

Advertisement

A Cricbuzz report claims that the PCB will not boycott the tournament or the match against India on February 15 in Colombo. For the unversed, PCB has already announced the Pakistan squad for the marquee event.

Pakistan T20 WC Schedule

The Men in Green are scheduled to play their tournament opener against the Netherlands on February 7.