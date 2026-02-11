T20 World Cup 2026: India Sensation Abhishek Sharma Discharged From Hospital Ahead Of Namibia Clash In Delhi

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from hospital ahead of the Namibia clash in the T20 World Cup 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

According to media reports, Abhishek was hospitalized in Delhi with a stomach infection and was doubtful for India’s match against Namibia on February 12.

“Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to a stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But the match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now,” a BCCI source told PTI, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Tilak Varma Confirms Abhishek Sharma Discharged From Hospital

However, top-order batter Tilak Varma revealed that the 25-year-old was taken to hospital for examination when the team reached the national capital. He further confirmed that the young sensation was discharged on Wednesday, February 11. Varma did not confirm whether Abhishek will play in the upcoming match, stating that a decision on the opener’s selection will be taken on the day of the match itself.

“When we reached Delhi, he was taken to hospital for examination. Today he was discharged. We have one more day to go, so we’ll decide tomorrow,” Tilak Varma told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the United States of America (USA), Abhishek failed to make an impact, being dismissed for a golden duck early in the game.

Abhishek Sharma's Numbers In T20Is

The 25-year-old made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2024. He has played 39 matches and 38 innings, scoring 1,297 runs at a strike rate of 194.45 and an average of 36.02. His record includes two centuries and eight half-centuries for the Men in Blue.

With the ball, he has claimed six wickets in 17 T20I innings at an economy rate of 8.78 and a bowling average of 37.33.