T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's Masterclass Stars In Ireland's Impressive 96-Run Rout of Oman

Colombo [Sri Lanka]: Ireland earned their first points in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a clinical 96-run demolition of Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday.

Captaining the side in the absence of the injured Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker delivered a masterclass with an unbeaten 94, powering Ireland to the tournament's highest total so far 235/5, before the bowlers bundled Oman out for 139.

Oman won the toss and elected to bowl first. Left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed (3/33 in four overs) tore through the Irish top order, removing Tim Tector, Ross Adair, and Harry Tector within the Powerplay. At 64/4 in the 8th over, Ireland looked vulnerable.

However, the tide turned when Gareth Delany joined Tucker. The pair unleashed a relentless counter-attack, sharing a 101-run stand. Delany struck a blistering 56 off 30 balls, but it was Tucker who anchored the innings with poise and power. Following Delany's wicket, George Dockrell provided the finishing touch, smashing 35 from just 9 balls--including five sixe--to propel Ireland to a record-breaking total. The total came as Ireland's highest-ever in T20Is and the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history by any team.

Chasing a daunting target of 236, Oman started with intent. Aamir Kaleem kept the required rate within reach early on, racing to a 29-ball 50. Alongside Hammad Mirza (46), he briefly raised hopes of a miraculous chase as Oman reached 100 in the 11th over.

The momentum collapsed the moment Barry McCarthy dismissed Kaleem. Ireland's pace spearhead Josh Little then ripped through the middle order, finishing with figures of 3/16 in four overs. Oman's batting crumbled as the scoreboard pressure mounted, leading to a flurry of wickets and a run-out that effectively ended the contest.