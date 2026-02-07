T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammed Siraj Returns To T20Is After 557 Days, India Speedster Replaces Jasprit Bumrah In Playing XI For USA Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: Talismanic pacer Mohammed Siraj finally made his return to T20Is after 557 days, replacing Jasprit Bumrah in India’s playing XI for their T20 World Cup 2026 match against the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7.

Mohammed Siraj Replaces Jasprit Bumrah In India Playing XI Vs USA

At first, Siraj was not included in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. He later made it into the 15-member squad, replacing Harshit Rana, who sustained a knee injury during a warm-up fixture. Now, the 31-year-old has been named in the Playing XI for India’s tournament opener against the USA.

According to media reports, Bumrah has been suffering from a viral fever, which forced him to miss the fixture at the Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement

India Make Three Changes In Playing XI For USA Clash

While speaking at the toss, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Bumrah is not well and Siraj will be replacing him. He added that Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson are also missing out from the Playing XI.

Advertisement

"Of course there'll be a little bit of pressure. We can't run away from that fact, but then new tournament, we want to play the same way how we've been playing in the last one or two years and continue the same thing. It's live before the game starts and I'm sure when we start batting, it will be more wilder. We have Washington Sundar missing out, Sanju Samson missing out. Unfortunately Jasprit Bumrah is not well so Mohammed Siraj is playing," Suryakumar Yadav said.

Monank Patel-led USA won the toss and opted to bowl against Suryakumar Yadav's India in the third match of the T20 World Cup 2026.

United States of America Playing XI: Andries Gous (Wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (C), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.