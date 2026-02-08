T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Steps Away From Toss Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash, Seeks Rohit Sharma's Quick Advice, Video Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartwarming moment during the toss in their fixture against the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7.

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Heartwarming Moment With Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper stepped away from the toss when he noticed former captain Rohit Sharma passing by. Suryakumar ran towards Rohit, hugged him, and quickly sought his advice.

In the video shared by the ICC, which has since gone viral, Suryakumar is seen asking Rohit what he should do if he won the toss.

The India skipper asked, "Say quickly, should I bat or bowl?" To which Rohit replied, "Pagal hai kya? Fielding kar. (Are you crazy? Choose fielding.)"

Rohit Sharma was present at the Wankhede Stadium during India’s tournament opener against the USA. During the opening ceremony, he walked out onto the field with the prestigious trophy.

Previously, Rohit had been named the tournament ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026. The former India captain had led the Men in Blue to victory in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa by seven runs.

India Clinch 29-Run Win Over USA

Coming to the match, India began their title defence campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026 with a 29-run win over the USA at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his unbeaten knock of 84 runs from 49 balls at a strike rate of 171.43. His innings included 10 fours and 4 sixes.

India posted 161/9 in the first innings, largely thanks to the skipper’s heroics.

Shadley van Schalkwyk led the USA bowling attack with a four-wicket haul in his four-over spell, conceding 25 runs at an economy rate of 6.20.