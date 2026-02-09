T20 World Cup 2026: Tri-Series With India and Bangladesh Part of Pakistan's Terms to Call Off Boycott, ICC Flatly Denies: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board's boycott drama continues as they have tabled their demands to the International Cricket Council (ICC). In the multiple tripartite meetings that were held to discuss Pakistan's boycott stance over the India match, Pakistan have tabled its demands, but the ICC has flatly rejected three of them.

The India-Pakistan tensions took a new hit when the drama escalated outside geopolitics. Pakistan announced a boycott of their scheduled T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The tournament has already commenced, but the drama does not end as the days close by for the scheduled clash between the arch rivals.

The ICC and PCB have engaged in formal dialogue to resolve the drama, with Pakistan attempting to peddle their own benefits by keeping demands that would only benefit them, given that the ICC had accepted them.

Pakistan Seeks Tri-Series With IND and BAN as Condition to End India Boycott; ICC Rejects Demand

According to multiple reports, one of the demands called for the resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan. A tri-series involving India, Paksitan and Bangladesh was also tabled by the PCB.

Whether the International Cricket Board (ICC) has accepted or denied their demands is not officially known. But reports have clained the the International Body has denied their proposal to host a tri-series and reinstate bilateral cricket with India.

The final decision lies in Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's court, as the ICC has provided PCB supremo Mohsin Naqvi a day to consult with him. The governing body would make an official announcement over the India-Pakistan fixture by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Will India Travel To Sri Lanka For the Scheduled Fixture?

The Indian cricket team is expected to follow the standard ICC procedure and will travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka, to be a part of the fixture. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that the team's tickets to Colombo have been booked and they will travel for the fixture as per schedule.