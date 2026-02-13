Zimbabwe Beat Australia To Stage First Upset Of T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe sealed a commanding 23-run win over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Friday, February 13.

Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe have scripted history as they have defeated the Australians for the first time after the T20 World Cup 2007.

Blessing Muzarabani was named the 'Player of the Match' following his match-winning spell in the second innings. Muzarabani picked up four wickets in his four-over spell and gave away only 17 runs at an economy rate of 4.20.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in Colombo. However, Travis Head's decision did not help the Aussies.

