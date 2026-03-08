T20 World Cup Final: Abhishek Sharma Back In Business With 52 off 21, Sparks India’s Explosive Start vs NZ

Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Sanju Samson during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma saved his best for last in the T20 World Cup 2026. After encountering a poor stretch of form, the Indian opener broke free of the shackles with a boisterous 52 off 21 in the final against New Zealand.

The Indian cricket team was put in to bat first after New Zealand won the toss. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson started an absolute hammering after they settled in against the Kiwi bowling attack.

Abhishek Sharma Shakes Things Up In The Final With Commanding Fifty

Abhishek Sharma paired up with Sanju Samson to give India a dreamy start against the Blackcaps. They were left scrambling for any advantage during their partnership as the Indian duo smacked shots throughout the park.

Following a stretch of shambolic outings, Abhishek came out guns blazing in the summit clash against the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The clamorous half-century would give Abhishek a significant boost of confidence as he proves why he is the number one-ranked T20I batter by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Abhishek was in the zone for the summit clash as the 98-run stand alongside Sanju Samson helped India reach top gear. The Indian openers used the powerplay overs in the best way possible against a resilient side in New Zealand.

New Zealand Opt To Bowl First After Winning Toss Over India

The toss did not land in India's favour once again, as New Zealand won the coin flip. Skipper Mitchell Santner opted to bat first, saying that it is a good surface with a tinge of grass. He also emphasised the need to restrict Team India to a chaseable score.

"Looks a good surface, a tinge of grass on it. So, I guess we'll see if it does anything at the top. And we know obviously India have a lot of power to try to restrict them to, I guess, a chaseable score," Santner said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.