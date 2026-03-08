WATCH| Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Present T20 World Cup Trophy At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of IND vs NZ Final

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have played a pivotal part in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Both the former Indian captains presented the trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium just ahead of the summit clash. ICC chairman Shah also accompanied the duo as they brought the trophy.

Both Dhoni and Rohit were present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when India beat England by 7 runs to secure a berth in the final. Dhoni led India to their maiden T20 World Cup final in 2007, while Rohit ended India's prolonged trophy drought in 2024, guiding them to their 2nd T20 World Cup title.

Coming to the match, India are off to a great start in the final, powered by a brilliant powerplay from Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision has proved to be in favour of the home side as runs have flown in nicely.

Abhishek finally managed to put an end to his misery as he brought up his 2nd half-century in the tournament. He and Samson collected 92 runs in the power play, which also happened to be in the highest runs in the first six overs in T20 World cup history.