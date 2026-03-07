Mitchell Santner’s Echoes Pat Cummins' Steady Confidence Before T20 World Cup Final: ‘Wouldn’t Mind Breaking Few Hearts’

New Zealand T20I skipper Mitchell Santner addresses a press conference on the eve of the 1st T20I against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium, in Nagpur | Image: ANI

T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has begun to give out the Pat Cummins vibe right before the high-stakes clash against Team India in Ahmedabad.

Mitchell Santner's spirit echoed the AUS skipper when he appeared for the pre-game press conference ahead of the ODI World Cup Final. What happened was historic, as the Pat Cummins-led Australia silenced the sea of blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium after defeating India and winning the coveted One-Day title in 2023.

At the pre-match press conference, Mitchell Santner echoed some Cummins-esque vibes while addressing the media in Ahmedabad. He acknowledged that they have been consistent lately.

The Blackcaps skipper further warned that he does not mind breaking some hearts to capture the coveted ICC silverware.

“We will look to do our little things well. We have been consistent in the past few tournaments. I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once," Mitchell Santner said on the eve of the T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

New Zealand has been a dominant force in limited-overs cricket, consistently performing at a high level. They reached the Champions Trophy final in 2025 before falling short against India.

Skipper Mitchell Santner is determined to silence the crowd, highlighting that their Indian counterparts would be under immense pressure to win the World Cup at home.

“Yeah, I guess that's the goal, isn't it? Is to silence the crowd... we've seen throughout the whole World Cup that you know, a lot of teams are on similar pages, and it comes down to you know, some little moments... we can upset another big team, and I think there's obviously a lot of pressure on India to win this World Cup at home,” The New Zealand skipper added.

In the T20 World Cup, New Zealand has shown remarkable temperament throughout their campaign. Despite encountering a few setbacks, they bounced back strongly in the semifinal, defeating the previously unbeaten South Africa to secure their place in the summit clash.