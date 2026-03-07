T20 World Cup 2026 - Mitchell Santner Backs Varun Chakaravarthy Despite Form Concerns Ahead Of Final: 'He Is Just One Game Away'

T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner backed Varun Chakaravarthy as the Indian spinner continues to struggle with his form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

In this tournament, Chakaravarthy has played eight matches, taking 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.85 and a bowling average of 19.07.

During India’s semi-final clash against England, the No. 1 T20I spinner endured a poor outing, conceding 64 runs in his four-over spell while picking up just one wicket at an economy rate of 16.00.

Following his inconsistent performances in recent matches, cricket fans have begun questioning Chakaravarthy’s place in the squad.

Advertisement

Mitchell Santner Opens Up On Varun Chakaravarthy's Poor Form In T20 World Cup 2026

However, Kiwi skipper Santner offered a different perspective, stating that the Indian spinner is just one game away from regaining his old form. He added that the 34-year-old should rely on his experience in the upcoming final.

Advertisement

“For Varun, he has to know that he is still a very good bowler. He is just one game away from changing the tide. It’s the same with any bowler or batter. If you are out of form, you are only one game away from being back. So it’s about going out there and proving it. It’s always a challenge, but days like that happen. It doesn’t get much harder than that. You can bank on that experience going into the next game. If you find yourself in a similar situation, you think about what it looks like and whether you can do things slightly differently,” Santner told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Varun Chakaravarthy's Illustrious Numbers In T20Is

Currently, Chakaravarthy is ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20I bowling rankings with a rating of 771. He made his T20I debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka. Across 44 matches and 42 innings, he has taken 72 wickets at an economy rate of 7.45 and a bowling average of 16.30.