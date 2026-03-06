T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Interacts With Son Agastya & MS Dhoni In The Stands, Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral

Team India’s thrilling semifinal win over England at the Wankhede Stadium turned into a star‑studded spectacle. From MS Dhoni’s surprise presence in the stands to top-tier personalities cheering under the lights, the atmosphere was electric and packed with unforgettable viral moments.

One of the most heartwarming incidents unfolded when all-rounder Hardik Pandya spotted his former captain MS Dhoni in the stands. Pandya's son Agastya was also seen beside MSD, with the father and son sharing a humble and satisfying moment while off the action.

Hardik Pandya Interacts With Son Agastya & MS Dhoni

As Hardik Pandya came off the field, he spotted former Team India skipper MS Dhoni in the stands. The all-rounder exclaimed his joy, saying, "Hey, Mahi Bhai" as he waved to him.

As Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni interacted, the all-rounder's son Agastya Pandya also showed up to say hello to his father. Dhoni helped the young kid locate his father, while Hardik's girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, took care of him throughout the game in the stands.

The heartwarming moment was one of the most viral moments that had everyone in awe. The mutual respect between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya shows their class.

Team India Sends England Back Home, Marches Into T20 World Cup Final

India’s batters delivered a clinical performance to post a formidable total, with Sanju Samson standing out as the Player of the match. The opener smashed 89 off 42 balls, continuing his rich vein of form. Shivam Dube added a solid 25-ball 43 after being promoted up the order, while Ishan Kishan chipped in with a fluent 39-run cameo.

Hardik Pandya provided late fireworks with a blistering 27 off just 12 deliveries, while Tilak Varma contributed a crucial 21 off 7. The Indian batters' combined efforts powered them to a total of 253/7 in 20 overs.

England’s chase was primarily powered by Jacob Bethell, who reignited hopes with a dazzling 48‑ball 105. While Jacks and Jos Buttler added valuable runs, the English side ultimately fell short by seven runs.

Axar Patel's standout catches and Jasprit Bumrah's top-tier bowling helped India seal the deal.