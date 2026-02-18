T20 World Cup: Team India Cap Off Group-Stage Sweep with 17-Run Victory Over Netherlands in Ahmedabad

Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya run between the wickets as Kyle Klein looks on during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Team India remained unbeaten in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage after defeating the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team secured a 17-run victory over the Dutchmen while under the Lights in Motera.

India's hiccups with the batting continued as the team lost its top performers early on. The Dutch side's clever bowling ploy left the Indian side rattled at the start before they bounced back in momentum in the competition.

During the chase, the Dutchmen tried to rally and displayed flashes of brilliance. But the timely fall of wickets disrupted their momentum, leading to India seizing the victory.

