T20 World Cup: Team India Cap Off Group-Stage Sweep with 17-Run Victory Over Netherlands in Ahmedabad
India beat Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to finish the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage unbeaten, overcoming early batting struggles as their bowlers secured a clinical win under the lights.
Team India remained unbeaten in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage after defeating the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team secured a 17-run victory over the Dutchmen while under the Lights in Motera.
India's hiccups with the batting continued as the team lost its top performers early on. The Dutch side's clever bowling ploy left the Indian side rattled at the start before they bounced back in momentum in the competition.
During the chase, the Dutchmen tried to rally and displayed flashes of brilliance. But the timely fall of wickets disrupted their momentum, leading to India seizing the victory.
More to follow…
