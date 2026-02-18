Dilshan Madushanka Added To Sri Lanka Squad As Matheesha Pathirana Set To Miss Remainder Of T20 World Cup 2026 Matches

T20 World Cup 2026: Star speedster Matheesha Pathirana will be missing the remainder of the matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after he sustained a muscle injury in his left leg.

Pathirana suffered the injury during Sri Lanka's recent clash against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, on Monday, February 16.

Earlier, the ICC confirmed that he won't be fit to play for the remaining matches of the prestigious ICC tournament.

During the Australia clash, Pathirana went down clutching his left leg in pain after his fourth delivery of the match.

Pathirana made his T20I debut in 2022 against Afghanistan. In the T20Is, the 23-year-old played 28 matches and 27 innings, claiming 40 wickets at an economy rate of 8.42 and a bowling average of 18.30.

Dilshan Madushanka Replaces Matheesha Pathirana In Sri Lanka Squad

The ICC released a confirmation on Wednesday, February 18, stating that the Event Technical Committee has approved right-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka as the replacement of Pathirana.

Madushanka played his last T20I match in 2024 against India in Pallekele, since then he has failed to make it into the Sri Lanka Playing XI for T20Is.

The 25-year-old has played 15 T20Is, taking 15 wickets at an economy rate of 9.75 and a bowling average of 31.86, after making his debut for Sri Lanka in the 20-over format in 2022 against Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside Zimbabwe, Ireland, Australia, and Oman. Dasun Shanaka's side will be playing their final group stage match against Zimbabwe on Thursday, February 19, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Currently, Sri Lanka hold the top spot in the Group B standings after playing three matches with six points and a net run rate of +2.462.