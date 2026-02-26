T20 World Cup: Team India's Rhythmic Batting Revival Secures Clinical 72-Run Victory Over Zimbabwe in Second Super 8 Clash

The Indian cricket team, under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, have found their winning ways back in the game. In their second T20 World Cup Super 8 tie against Zimbabwe in Chennai, the batting unit put out a splendid performance for the fans in Chepauk, putting up a mammoth target on the scoreboard.

The underdogs, Zimbabwe, displayed some fighting spirit, but the target was far from their reach. The Men in Blue sealed a clinical 72-run victory to keep their chances in the T20 World Cup Semifinal alive.

Team India Post Record Innings Total With Brilliant Batting Display In Chennai

The Indian cricket team kicked off their innings with intent as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opened the batting unit. Samson, who returned to India's Playing XI, delivered a brisk cameo, putting up a 15-ball 24.

Abhishek Sharma found his rhythm with a fluent 55 from 30 deliveries. Ishan Kishan added momentum with a decent 24-ball 38, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav carried the innings ahead with a quickfire 33 off just 13 deliveries.

Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya stitched a decisive partnership that propelled India past the 250-run mark on the scoreboard. Tilak looked in fine touch, blasting off a 16-ball 44. All-rounder Pandya capped off India's innings brilliantly with a stylish half-century in just 23 balls.

Zimbabwe couldn't do much damage this time. While they managed to get four wickets, the batters had already performed splendidly as they put India in top gear.

Zimbabwe Display Spirit But Fall Against India

Underdogs Zimbabwe displayed their consistent temperament against the defending champions, with opener Brian Bennett delivering a standout performance with an unbeaten 97. Tadiwanashe Marumani put up 20 off 20, while Dion Myers fell early after scoring just six.

Skipper Sikandar Raza delivered 31, gaining some key momentum. Brian Bennett fought till the final delivery, but the target was way out of reach for the Zimbabweans.

In terms of bowling, Arshdeep Singh led the charge with a brilliant three-wicket haul. Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube also picked a wicket each in the game.