'Tagda Maar Diya': Rishabh Pant Praises Virat Kohli's As Star Batter Dances Down The Track During India's Training Session In Ranchi | WATCH

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led Team India will square off against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the first ODI match of the series, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30.

Team India are coming into this series after conceding a 2-0 defeat in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa. However, the fans will be excited for the upcoming white-ball series since it will mark Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return in international cricket in India. The last time Kohli and Rohit played an international match in India was back in February 2025, during the ODIs against England.

Recently, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma featured in the three-match ODI series against Australia. In the third match of the series, Kohli and Rohit cemented an unbeaten 168-run partnership, helping India clinch a nine-wicket win against Australia in Sydney.

Rishabh Pant Showers Praise On Virat Kohli During Practice

A day before the first ODI match in Ranchi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their social media handle and shared a small glimpse of the Indian players going through their regular drills in practice. The video captured a heartwarming moment where it is seen, Rishabh Pant standing behind the nets and watching Virat Kohli hammering explosive shots during practice.

Virat Kohli's explosive shots in the nets made Pant spellbound. The wicketkeeper-batter also praised Kohli.

“Paaj ji, acha ball tha yeh. Tagda maar diya. (Brother, it was a good ball. What a shot)," Rishabh Pant said to Virat Kohli during practice.

Virat Kohli's Numbers In ODIs