Talentpost Signs MoU With Uzbekistan Cricket Federation, Aziz G. Mihliev Shares Vision

In a landmark step to expand the reach of cricket in Central Asia, Talentpost India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan (CFU). The partnership envisions the construction of an International Cricket Stadium in Tashkent, the launch of national and international leagues, development of men’s and women’s teams, grassroots programs, and advanced training opportunities in both India and Uzbekistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Aziz G. Mihliev, President (Chairman) of the Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan, said: “This partnership is a historic step for Uzbekistan cricket. Together with Talentpost, we will build infrastructure, nurture talent, and connect our players with the global cricket community. ”