Virat Kohli Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After His Retirement: 'You Made My Job Easier'
Virat Kohli showered praise on Cheteshwar Pujara after the veteran batter announced his retirement from cricket.
Legendary batter Virat Kohli paid his heartfelt tribute to veteran Cheteshwar Pujara after he announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.
Earlier on August 24, Cheteshwar Pujara bid adieu to cricket, stating that all good things must come to an end.
"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support," Pujara wrote on X.
Virat Kohli Showers Praise On Cheteshwar Pujara
While taking to his official Instagram handle, Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself with Pujara on the story, saying that the veteran made his job easier at the number 4 spot. Kohli also congratulated the 37-year-old for having a remarkable career and wished the veteran well for his next step in life.
"Thank you for making my job easier at 4 pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram story.
Cheteshwar Pujara's Stats In Test Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara is considered a legend in the red-ball format. The 37-year-old made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia. Following that, he has played 103 Tests and 176 innings, scoring 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, and a strike rate of 44.36. Pujara slammed 19 centuries and 35 fifties in the Test format for India.
