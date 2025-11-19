Team India Arrives At Guwahati Ahead Of 2nd Test, Captain Shubman Gill Spotted Without Neck Brace

Indian skipper Shubman Gill, who did not take part in much of the first Test against Kolkata due to a neck injury, reached Guwahati with the team without wearing a neck brace, ahead of the second Test against South Africa from November 22 onwards.



Gill's presence in Guwahati, that too without a neck brace, which he had been spotted wearing earlier, gave encouraging signs for India, who were without their skipper in both their innings after he had played just four deliveries in the first innings before retiring hurt due to pain in his neck after he played a sweep for a four. His presence and stability at the field was sorely missed as India succumbed to a 31-run loss while chasing 124 at Kolkata, their first loss at Eden Gardens in 13 years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier also provided an update regarding the ongoing treatment of India Test captain Gill's neck injury, stating that he is "responding well" and a decision on his participation will be taken before the match.

The BCCI posted on their official X handle, "Medical Update: Shubman Gill. Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play."

"He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025," the BCCI posted

"He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," it said.

As a result, the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners have risen to the second spot in the nine-team standings. India has meanwhile dropped down to the fourth spot after conceding their third loss in the ongoing cycle.

