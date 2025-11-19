Updated 19 November 2025 at 18:48 IST
India Captain Shubman Gill Far From Full Fitness But Eager To Take The Field In Guwahati Test: Report
Shubman Gill, recovering from a neck injury, travels with India to Guwahati for the 2nd Test vs SA. Though not fully fit, the captain is determined to train hard and push for a possible return.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Team India Test captain Shubman Gill is not one hundred per cent healthy, but he is keen to compete in the second IND vs SA Test match in Guwahati. The 26-year-old suffered a neck injury in the Kolkata Test and had to be taken out of the action after facing just three balls.
Following the injury, Shubman Gill was admitted to the hospital for further examination and scans after the end of the day's play. He was kept under observation overnight and discharged the next day.
Shubman Gill Keen To Be In Action Despite Not Being Fully Fit
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a key update on Shubman Gill's fitness, assuring that he has been responding well to the medical treatments being offered to him.
The update added that Shubman Gill will jet off for Guwahati with the entire team on Wednesday, November 19. Whether he would feature in the second Test match is not yet determined.
According to PTI, Shubman Gill is far from a hundred per cent fitness following the neck injury, as the pain persists, even though the discomfort has reduced significantly.
However, the Indian Test and ODI captain is determined to play and is trying his best to be in full fitness during the team's training camp in Guwahati in the next two days.
A decision on Shubman Gill's participation will be made ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa.
Team India And South Africa Arrive In Guwahati For 2nd Test
Players and support staff of the Indian cricket team have reached Guwahati, Assam, from Kolkata on Wednesday. Test Captain Shubman Gill was seen with the entire team as they boarded the team bus.
South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, also arrived in Guwahati on the same day as the Indian team.
Shubman Gill was seen exiting the airport and boarding the team bus, and did not have his neck brace. It is an encouraging sight as the Indian Test captain was seen entering the Kolkata Airport with a cervical collar, and he struggled to move his head.
The second Test match between India and South Africa will take place at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on November 22, 2025.
