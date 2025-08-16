Team Player Aiden Markram Elevates Himself In Batting Order To Boost South Africa's Middle-Order Firepower

South Africa's Captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the 3rd T20I against India, at SuperSport Park in Gauteng | Image: ANI

Aiden Markram, skipper of the South African T20I side, has voluntarily given up his batting position to accommodate better cricketers in the middle order.

After Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs' impressive spells with the bat, the team management wanted to transition the duo to the middle to provide explosiveness in the death overs.

Markram has also credited his opener stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which helped him transition into the role, and he has deemed it exciting.

Selfless Aiden Markram Makes Room For Stubbs & Brevis In The Middle Order

Cricket South Africa narrowly missed out on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024 when Team India pulled off a miraculous comeback.

The WTC title win would give a massive push to their title hopes. With the T20 WC happening in 2026, the Proteas Men would be hungrier than ever after the World Cup title slipped from their hands.

Aiden Markram has stepped up as a team player to accommodate some explosive firepower in the middle, and he has moved up in the order to become an opener.

"Going through our squads and the players that we've got around, we think probably that (opening) is the best fit. We've got some guys in the middle order that are a lot more destructive than myself, and we feel probably it's better off for myself and Ricks to be up top.

"I did it a bit at the IPL and am starting to do it now again at international cricket. It's an exciting role. It's always nice to bat in the powerplay, and the focus is to get the team off to good starts," Aiden Markram said, as per ESPNCricinfo.

How Good Is Aiden Markram As An Opener?

Aiden Markram has played as an opener for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, scoring 445 runs in 13 matches and securing five half-centuries. With a 148.83 strike rate, the Proteas Men cricketer averaged 34.23.