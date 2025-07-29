Team India Batting Coach Sets The Record Straight On Gautam Gambhir’s Dispute With The Ground Staff At The Oval

Sitanshu Kotak, the batting coach for Team India, has clarified what transpired between Gautam Gambhir and the ground staff at the Oval. He revealed that the curator had yelled at the support staff while getting the cooling box, and Gambhir objected to it. The way he spoke provoked the ground staff, leading to their confrontation during the training session.

The batting coach also revealed that the Indian coaches were told to stand 2.5m away from the pitch when they went close to take a look at it.

Sitanshu Kotak Clarifies What Happened between Gautam Gambhir and Oval Ground Staff

Tensions ignited during Team India's first training session at The Oval ahead of the fifth Test match in London. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated spat with the ground staff. Videos of their spat have become viral on social media.

The actual reason for their heated confrontation remains unknown, but reports suggest that the Indian coach was dispirited with the facilities provided to them. Coach Sitanshu Kotak has presented a clarification on the scenario and revealed why Gautam Gambhir lost his cool over the ground staff.

“When we went to take a look at the wicket , they sent a person and asked us to stand 2.5m away, which was a little surprising. The five-day Test match takes place day after tomorrow, and we were wearing joggers. It was very awkward,” Sitanshu Kotak said at the press conference.

"The curator yelled at the support staff when they were getting the cooling box. Gambhir objected to it. The way he spoke irked Gambhir. Everyone knows that the curator at The Oval is not the easiest person to deal with. India will not lodge any official complaint," Sitanshu Kotak added.

India Batting Coach Opens Up On Jasprit Bumrah's Availability For Final Test

With the fifth and final test match happening just a day after, all eyes remain on Team India's squad selection as it would be necessary to implement in-form players at The Oval against England. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's availability becomes a subject of hot debate, as Team India needs to balance his workload to avoid injuries.