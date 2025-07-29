Smriti Mandhana's Reign Falls! Nat Sciver-Brunt Dethrones India Superstar To Become Top-Ranked ICC Women's ODI Batter

Updated 29 July 2025 at 16:44 IST
Nat Sciver-Brunt, the skipper of the England women's team, has secured the number one spot in the latest ICC rankings. The English batter dethrones Smriti Mandhana to become the top-ranked ODI batter with her commanding performance against India Women in the recently concluded ODI series.
The England women's skipper had sustained a groin injury, which ruled her out midway through the T20I series. But NSB returned with an intent in the 50-over format and made a difference with her batting against Team India.
The England Women's Cricket Team witnessed one of their biggest positives in ODI cricket when Nat Sciver-Brunt went guns blazing with the bat. The English cricketer came off an injury scare to deliver a spectacular show.
Even though the hosts lost the series to India Women, the English women's skipper's performance was extraordinary. Nat Sciver-Brunt's performance helped her earn a key position in the ICC Women's ODI rankings.
England Women's skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt became the new number one batter in the ICC's ODI rankings. The English batter displaced Team India's Smriti Mandhana in the ICC Women's ODI batter rankings.
Sciver-Brunt was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded IND-W vs ENG-W ODIs, picking up 160 runs throughout the series. NSB has dethroned Mandhana by a three-point margin, having scored 731 points to her name.
Apart from Nat Sciver-Brunt's ascent as the new top-ranked women's ODI batter, Harmanpreet Kaur has also leapt ahead in the rankings. The Indian women's skipper scored 126 runs throughout the ODI series and sealed a thunderous ton in the third and final match.
The Indian women's captain ascended ten spots in the latest ODI batter rankings, reaching just outside the top ten.
According to the updated rankings, Nat Sciver-Brunt has claimed the top spot, while Smriti Mandhana has dropped to second place. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and Australia's Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy hold the numbers three, four and five spots, respectively.
