Smriti Mandhana's Reign Falls! Nat Sciver-Brunt Dethrones India Superstar To Become Top-Ranked ICC Women's ODI Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt bats during the third women's one day international match between England and India at the Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street | Image: PA via AP

Nat Sciver-Brunt, the skipper of the England women's team, has secured the number one spot in the latest ICC rankings. The English batter dethrones Smriti Mandhana to become the top-ranked ODI batter with her commanding performance against India Women in the recently concluded ODI series.

The England women's skipper had sustained a groin injury, which ruled her out midway through the T20I series. But NSB returned with an intent in the 50-over format and made a difference with her batting against Team India.

Sciver-Brunt was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded IND-W vs ENG-W ODIs, picking up 160 runs throughout the series. NSB has dethroned Mandhana by a three-point margin, having scored 731 points to her name.

Harmanpreet Kaur Also Ascands In The Women's ODI Batter Rankings

Apart from Nat Sciver-Brunt's ascent as the new top-ranked women's ODI batter, Harmanpreet Kaur has also leapt ahead in the rankings. The Indian women's skipper scored 126 runs throughout the ODI series and sealed a thunderous ton in the third and final match.

The Indian women's captain ascended ten spots in the latest ODI batter rankings, reaching just outside the top ten.