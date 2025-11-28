Team India Coach Advocates For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli To Feature In The 2027 ODI World Cup

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after making 100 runs against Australia as teammate Virat Kohli watches during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney | Image: AP

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel has no question over the fact that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need to be in the 2027 World Cup squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to action in a home ODI series, and the fans are ecstatic with the famed cricketers in action at home. Ro-Ko have begun the grind at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium upon their arrival in Ranchi.

India Coach Backs Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli to Feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli displayed a brilliant outing at the SCG. Rohit displayed flair in the Adelaide and Sydney ODI to earn Player of the Series honours.

Virat Kohli encountered two ducks but turned the clock in Sydney with an unbeaten 71 off 81 balls. Rohit and Virat steered India towards a win in the 3rd ODI.

Morne Morkel has expressed that the famed Indian duo has significant experience, and they should be in the 2027 ODI World Cup as long as they are eager to put in the grind.

"Sure, they're quality players. As long as they're happy to put the hard work in and the fitness, I've always believed in experience, and to have that experience, you don't find that anywhere. They've won trophies, they know how to play big tournaments.

So for sure, if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that, it's still a long way, the World Cup, by all means," Morne Morkel said at the pre-series press conference in Ranchi.

Ro-Ko Arrives in Ranchi, Kohli Meets MS Dhoni At His Residence

The city of Ranchi was lit up with the Indian cricketers' arrival in the city. The Birsa Munda Airport had significant buzz when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma arrived in Jharkhand's capital.

Upon their arrival in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli began pushing the limits as they underwent rigorous training ahead of the first ODI match.

Kohli also met former Indian cricketer and captain MS Dhoni at his farmhouse. The duo was seen exiting the ICC Hall of Famer's residence, who drove Kohli back to the team hotel.