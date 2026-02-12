Team India Continue Winning Stride In T20 World Cup; Defending Champions Rout Namibia By 93 Runs In Group-Stage Fixture

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with Ishan Kishan the wicket of Nicol Loftie-Eaton during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi | Image: AP

Team India has continued its winning ways in the group stage, setting a record for the most consecutive victories in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history. They haven't lost any of the eight matches (seven wins and a no-result) in the tournament hosted in 2024 and continue their brilliance in the limited-overs competition.

The defending champions have defeated Namibia, with the batting and bowling units stepping up to deliver a massive total in the first innings, reclaiming the top spot in Group A standings. India secured a 93-run victory over Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ishan Kishan & Hardik Pandya's Fireworks Propel India Towards 200+ Total

After being put into bat first, openers Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson started things off with elite aggressiveness. Samson made a blitz cameo, scoring 2 off eight deliveries before being dismissed.

Ishan Kishan went into beast mode, smashing a 24-ball 61, smashing six boundaries and five sixes in the innings at a strike rate of 254.16. Tilak Varma chipped in with 25, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav put up 12 runs before being dismissed.

Hardik Pandya continued with the fireworks with a 28-ball 52, smashing four boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 185.71. Shivam Dube also contributed decently by scoring 23.

The lower-end failed to chip in, as Rinku Singh scored just one, while Axar Patel fell for a duck. Arshdeep chipped in with two runs before being dismissed via run-out in the final delivery of the 20th over.

India put up a competitive 209 off nine wickets. Namibia now needs 210 to win.

Indian Spinners Shine Bright Under The Lights As India Defeat Namibia

Namibia kicked off its chase rather slowly, with openers Louren Steenkamp scoring 29 while Jan Frylinck got 22. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton also put up 13.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus walked in with massive intent, smashing two sixes during his outing. He was eventually dismissed at 18 runs. JJ Smit was brought down for a two-ball duck, courtesy of Varun Chakaravarthy's brilliance in the competition.

The Indian bowlers belted Namibia's lower-order, as Malan Kruger was dismissed for 5, and Ruben Trumpelmann went packing for just six. Bernard Scholtz was also dismissed early, while Ben Shikongo walked off after a golden duck. In the end, wicketkeeper-batter Zane Green was dismissed after hitting the stumps with his bat, causing a hit wicket.

India's bowling unit put up a solid performance, with spin bowlers being crucial for the side. Varun Chakaravarthy picked up three wickets, while Axar Patel scalped two during Namibia's chase. Fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, and Jasprit Bumrah also secured a wicket each.