Mohammed Siraj Urged To Embrace Responsibility As England Series Heats Up: 'No Need To Put Pressure On One Bowler'

Former Indian cricketer and DDCA coach Sarandeep Singh believes that the fast bowlers like Mohammed Siraj need to step up and take the load off Jasprit Bumrah in the England series. The coach expressed that there is no need to put pressure on just one bowler, and the remaining fast bowling unit needed to stand up and stand out in the ongoing England Tests.

Coach Sarandeep Singh Wants Mohammed Siraj To Step In And Soak The Pressure

Team India's bowling line-up was heavily reliant on talismanic fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah while taking wickets of the England batters during the Headingley Test. Bumrah picked a fifer in the first innings to help restrict the hosts before they could take a lead. However, he couldn't cast his magic on the second innings, enabling England to chase the target with little difficulty.

Coach Sarandeep Singh believes the fast bowlers, primarily Mohammed Siraj, need to step up and take responsibility. He argued that the fast bowler has been part of the Indian unit in Tests and ODIs, but he is yet to stand out with his performance in the series.

"It is important that our fast bowlers should start taking responsibility, especially Mohammed Siraj. He has been playing with the team for many years. He has played test matches and ODIs, but there has been no consistent performance from him.

The way England won the match, especially we should talk about the second innings in overcast conditions, you have cleared 370 runs. Somewhere, there is a reason why if Jasprit Bumrah does not take a wicket for you, then none of your bowlers can work. There is no need to put so much pressure on one bowler. Somewhere in this test match, you will have to think about which combination to go with," Sarandeep Singh said to ANI.

Shubman Gill-led Team India Vie For A Win At Edgbaston

The Indian Cricket Team gears up for a defining battle at Edgbaston as they seek their first-ever win in tests at the venue. England holds an unbeaten record against India with seven wins and a draw. Edgbaston has been a fortress that Team India has yet to breach over the years.