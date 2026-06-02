Team India's Playing XI For One-Off Test vs Afghanistan: Anil Kumble Predicts Two Debuts on Cards

India vs Afghanistan Test: In less than a week from now, India would be hosting Afghanistan in a one-off Test match which will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Anil Kumble has predicted the XI that could be fielded by coach Gautam Gambhir.

‘Two spinners for sure’

As per Kumble, Prasidh Krishna should not play and Gurnoor Brar should get a debut. For the unversed, Brar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are the three pacers who have been picked in the squad. The legendary leggie also feels that the hosts should play two spinners. Kumble has batted for the inclusion of Harsh Dubey as one of the spinners along with the experienced Kuldeep Yadav.

"Two spinners for sure. One of them, Harsh Dubey, and then Kuldeep. Kuldeep is there. So you need to pick Kuldeep ahead of anyone else. So you pick Kuldeep and Harsh Dubey as the two spinners. I feel Nitish Kumar Reddy will play. The problem has been that he has been the fourth bowler, and the captain doesn't look at him at all," the former India spinner said on Star Sports 'Follow The Blues'.

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"If Gurnoor has been picked, there is a reason. Play him. If it means Prasidh misses out, he misses out, unfortunately. He gets a break, and Siraj plays," he added.

Reports confirm that Team India will resume training from June 4. There is little to no doubt that India would start overwhelming favourites.