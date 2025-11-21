South Africa Reinforce Pace Attack As Anrich Nortje Returns To Squad For T20I Series Against India

India vs South Africa: South Africa have unveiled a 15-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against India, set to begin on December 9.

Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje has made a return to the T20I squad for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2024. Nortje was out of the field after a recurrence of a stress fracture, according to ESPNCricinfo. Anrich Nortje's last T20I match was the summit clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 against India in Bridgetown, on June 29, 2024. During the prestigious ICC event, Anrich Nortje picked up 15 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 5.74 and a bowling average of 13.40.

However, the 32-year-old fast bowler was not included in the ODI series against India. His last ODI match was against Australia in 2023.

Shockingly, the Proteas selectors have not included Ryan Rickelton in the T20 squad. In place of Rickelton, Quinton de Kock has been added to the 15-member squad. Meanwhile, Reeza Hendricks has also been added to the squad to strengthen the batting lineup.

David Miller is also set to make his return in the South African squad after nine months. Miller was last seen in action in the Champions Trophy 2025.

South Africa's T20I squad vs India: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marzo Jansen, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.