Young Virat Kohli Doppelganger Narrates Encounter With India Player Who Dubbed Him As 'Chota Chiku'

The young Virat Kohli lookalike has opened up on the experience of being around Virat Kohli ahead of the series opener ODI clash in Vadodara. The young kid had a striking resemblance to a younger Kohli, and their meeting went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli encountered a horde of fans at the BCA Stadium, and he obliged them by signing autographs. Among them was a young fan who had a remarkable likeness to Kohli when he was young. Social media erupted with pictures of them as netizens quickly saw the resemblance.

Young Virat Kohli Doppelganger Recalls Meeting With India Player Who Called Him 'Chota Chiku'

The young Virat Kohli fan revealed that even the Indian cricketer himself acknowledged that the kid looked like him during his younger days.

In a TV interview, the kid revealed that he had an unforgettable time with Virat Kohli. He also revealed that Kohli showed Rohit Sharma and called him 'Chhota Chiku'.

"Maine ekbar unka naam liya. Unhone meri taraf dekha aur Hi kaarke bola ki 'thodi der me aata hoon'. Virat Kohli ne fir Rohit Sharma ko bola tha ki 'udhar dekh mera duplicate baitha hai.' Chhota chiku bol raha tha," the young kid expressed.

The young Kohli doppelganger also acknowledged that he admired the cricketer's style and aura, and that he met veteran batter Rohit Sharma, seamer Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli's Brilliance During Chase Put On Display In 1st ODI vs NZ

Virat Kohli continued his purple patch in the game with a sublime innings against New Zealand. In the first ODI match in Vadodara, Kohli put up a brilliant knock and gave a major push during the chase.

While he missed out on a century this time, the crowd in BCA Steight boundaries and a six.

A late rescue effort from wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and seamer Harshit Rana helped India chase down the target in what turned out to be a nail-biting finish. Fans were gripped to their seats in the competition as the BCA Stadium hosted its first men's International ODI match.