England Announce Playing XI For Pink-Ball Game, Visitors Make One Forced Change To Keep Ashes Dreams Alive Ahead Of Gabba Test

England Skipper Ben Stokes, Head Coach Brendon McCullum and the fabled word 'Bazball' will be put to test when England walk out to face Australia at the mighty Gabba stadium in Brisbane. Prior to the start of the series, England might have fancied their chances of retaining the 'historic urn', but the hosts, the mighty Aussies, reduced England's dreams to Ashes and defeated them under two days.

Since the outcome of the first Ashes Test, Ben Stokes has been under fire for England's reckless approach of playing Test cricket. Prior to the second Test, Stokes said people shouldn't term his team as arrogant because this is not how things really are with the set of players that he has.

England Make Forced Change To Their XI For Second Ashes Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced England's playing XI for the second Ashes Test match. England are currently 1-0 down in the series and they will have to get back to winning ways in the second Test match of the series that will be played at The Gabba. The visitors had to make one forced change in the XI with all-rounder Will Jacks coming in for pacer Mark Wood.

There were several doubts over Mark Wood's fitness and his availability for The Gabba Test, but the status of his fitness became clear soon after he skipped England’s first training session in Brisbane.

England Playing XI for 2nd Ashes Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

Australia Hit By Another Injury