Updated 13 October 2025 at 12:29 IST
'Thank You, KING': RCB Fans Hail Virat Kohli Amid Rumour of IPL Retirement
Virat Kohli IPL Retirement: There is massive speculations surrounding the former RCB captain after a report claimed that he has not accepted an extension in a commercial contract.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Virat Kohli IPL Retirement: Is the former RCB captain calling it quits from the cash-rich Indian Premier League? Will Kohli feature for RCB in the upcoming 2026 season? Speculations over his IPL future is growing after a report claimed that he turned down a commercial contract. What we understand is that everything is very speculatory and there is nothing official about it. Yet, fans have started thanking Kohli for his contribution for the RCB franchise over the years.
‘Thank You, KING’
Meanwhile, Kohli played an integral role in 2025 to help RCB clinch their maiden IPL title after 18 years. In 15 games in 2025, Kohli amassed a mind-boggling 657 runs at a staggering average of 54.75. His runs came at a strike rate of 144.71. This included eight fifties. He, along with Phil Salt got RCB off to a rollicking start in most games and that helped them snatch the initial advantage.
Kohli is also the leading run-getter in the history of IPL. He has scored 8661 runs at an average of 39.55 and a strike rate of 132.86. This features 63 fifties and eight centuries.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 13 October 2025 at 12:23 IST