Virat Kohli to Stop Playing For RCB, Retire From IPL? Rumours Gain Steam After Commercial Contract Refusal

IPL 2025: It is not clear whether Virat Kohli will play the next season of the Indian Premier League or not. This speculation has started after the former RCB captain refused to renew a commercial contract as per a report on RevSportz. The reported denial does not confirm anything about his IPL future, but certainly it sparks speculation.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has given his two cents on this possible development.

‘He might have a dual contract’

“He has reportedly refused a commercial contract, but what does that mean? He will definitely play for RCB. If he is playing, he is definitely going to turn out for the same franchise," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“He (Kohli) has just won the trophy. Why will he leave the franchise then? He isn’t going anywhere. What contract can be refused is in the realm of speculation. He might have a dual contract," Chopra said.

“Commercial contract is the side contract apart from the playing contract. He has reportedly refused to sign a commercial contract. There are also reports that RCB is going up for sale," Chopra added.

What's Next For Kohli?

In a few days time, Kohli, who has been away from international cricket since the Champions Trophy win, would be back.