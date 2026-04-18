'That's His Bread And Butter': POTM Tristan Stubbs Heaps Praise On David Miller After DC Beat RCB

David Miller pulled off a thriller for Delhi Capitals as they secured a last-over thriller against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.



DC chased down a 176-run target with one ball and six wickets to spare against RCB. Down at 18/3 in powerplay, courtesy a sensational bowling display from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, fifties from KL Rahul (57 off 34 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (60 not out off 47 balls) put DC on track to win.



The run-chase was looking difficult for the DC with 15 runs needed in the last over. Romario Shepherd came to bowl, and Miller (22 not out off 10 balls) hit him for two sixes and a four to win the match comfortably.



Player of the Match, Stubbs, credited his compatriot Miller for the victory and said, "I said to him (Miller), now, I knew we were going to do it. I didn't know how. So thankfully, David Miller was on the other end. And that's him, that's his bread and butter."



Speaking during the post-match presentation, Stubbs said, "I was quite ready in the change room. I thought, just watch the ball and just go from there. (Talks about the approach from 18/3) No, it was quite nice. Came in really early and then the last two overs of the powerplay, I thought, okay, I can have a go here. Then KL ended up getting most of the strike and taking us, getting us real momentum. And then through the middle there, the way he batted was magnificent. He really kept us going. And we spoke before as a team to bat in partnerships. So I thought, he's going well, so just give him the strike."



Talking about the surface, the 25-year-old batter said, “It wasn't like spinning or anything, but it was just a little bit slow. Pretty much what I play on back home. But yeah, thankfully, we got through. Yeah, I kept thinking three sixes, and we're straight back in it. And they bowled their guns out quite early. So then I always thought, worst case, the last over we can get whatever we need. But I didn't want to take it to the last over. But thankfully, we got over the line.”