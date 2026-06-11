The Legacy Continues! Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Gets Maiden U-19 Callup For Sri Lanka Tour

Legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid's son Anvay Dravid has been selected in the Indian U19 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India U19 will be involved in 3 ODI and two multi-day matches next month, with the tour commencing on July 4 in Hambantota.

The S. Sharath-led India junior selection committee picked the squad on Thursday and Anvay is a part of the U19 squad. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper has scored a lot of runs in the domestic circuit and also captained the Karnataka U19 team in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Dravid's eldest son Samit Dravid had been selected in the India U19 squad in 2024, but his progress was halted due to an injury. Both U19 squads will be led by Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan of Madhya Pradesh.

India Men’s U19 One-Day Squad

Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.

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India Men’s U19 Multi-day Squad

Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata.